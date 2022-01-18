Kabale nursing school struggling with accommodation, transportation

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing is struggling with inadequate accommodation and transport for its students and members of staff.

The institution which was established in 1972, currently has an enrollment of 500 nursing students. However, Dr Sophie Namasoppo, the Chairperson of the Institution’s Governing Council says that despite registering a high number of students, they do not have enough space to accommodate them.

Dr Namasoppo explains that using the available facility means that they have to contest several learners in a small space, which contradicts government guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Josephine Kigozi Nnandilo, the institution’s principal says that because of the lack of space, many students are forced to rent houses outside the school.

She adds that the security of the students and staff who rent outside the institution is not fully guaranteed, yet the school cannot also transport them to the different areas because of lack of transport means. The institution last received government vehicles in 2001.

Dr Joyce Mariku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare says that her office has received complaints about accommodation and transport challenges that Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing is going through, and these will be presented to the education minister for action.

