Kabale hospital stuck with body of Rwandan by his country’s forces

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officials in Kabale District are stuck with a body of a Rwandan National who was reportedly shot dead by Rwandan security operatives near the Ugandan-Rwandan border on Friday last week. The incident occurred at around 9:00pm at Nyakena village, Kivuye Sub County, Bulera district in Rwanda, approximately 100m from the border with Uganda.

The deceased identified as Kyaboobo Bizimuramye, a resident of Sebukuma village, Musenda parish, Gatebe Sub County in Burera district, Rwanda was allegedly shot dead by Rwandan security operatives as he and seven others were accused of attempting to smuggle crude waragi from Uganda to Rwanda.

When the security operatives opened fire at them, Bizimuramye and his colleagues ran back into Uganda but he succumbed to bullet wounds at Muguri B village in Ryakarimira town council as he was being rushed Muguri Health Centre II.

The deceased’s colleagues, Rusizi Rwamayanje and Ronald Nihabusa who were injured by bullets were rushed to Rubaya Health Centre IV but Rwamayanje escaped from the facility on Saturday morning. Nihabusa was later referred to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where he is admitted.

Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner told URN on phone that they have not heard from Rwandan government officials or the family members of the deceased ever since the incident happened.

Nandinda said that he has today briefed officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is waiting for the next step. He added that the deceased’s body is being kept at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary.

The Kabale District Police Commander, Brian Ampeire said that the five Rwandan nationals namely; Broshimana Taodore 19, Bosco Manirafashe 22, Aron Nagitimana 18, Kasasira Jabiriimasi 17 and Habyarimana Jandamuru 17, who was with the deceased at the time the incident happened, are still detained at Kabale Central Police Station.

URN