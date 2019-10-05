Kabale ANT coordinator complains of receiving death threats

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nicholas Byonanebye Kamutu, the Coordinator Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) in charge of Greater Kabale is living in fear after purportedly receiving death threats from unidentified person.

Kamuntu, who resides in Rukore Village in Ryakarimira Town Council in Kabale District, says he received a life threatening phone call around 11:49pm on Wednesday night from unidentified male vowing to end his life.

According to Byonanebye, the anonymous caller who declined to reveal identity used a South Sudan registered phone number+211920551824 ordering him to drop his ambitions to contest for the Ndorwa West County parliamentary seat or else face death.

Byonanebye declared his intentions to contest for the Ndorwa West County parliamentary seat last year come 2021. Ndorwa West County is currently represented by the State Finance Minister, David Bahati.

According to Byonanebye, says he hasn’t peace since he received the death threats and has since reported the matter at Kabale Police station.

Ely Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says they are investigating the death rate at Kabale Police station vide file number SD36/03/10/2019.

URN