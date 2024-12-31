Kabaka Mutebi says ‘Thank You’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has expressed gratitude to his subjects and all those who prayed for him when he was ill.

The King made the remarks at the End of Year Show, dubbed Enkuuka, held in Lubiri Mengo. Mutebi was bedridden until July 22nd, when he returned after receiving treatment in Namibia.

The King who spoke for less than two minutes appreciated the people for coming in thousands and wished them a productive new year.

The Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said that the Kabaka had previously given them a message with 12 points and appealed to the subjects to adhere to them in order to succeed in 2025.

Kabaka Mutebi encouraged the Baganda to focus on 2025 with hope and optimism, reflecting on lessons learned from the previous year.

The Kabaka emphasized the importance of hard work and assured his people that the current difficulties will eventually subside, implying that better days are ahead. He also cautioned young people to use social media responsibly.

The Kabaka urged his people to participate in the upcoming 2025-2026 elections, voting for leaders who will promote unity and prosperity in Buganda and Uganda.

Additionally, he called for prayers for a better Uganda, a more productive Buganda Kingdom, and his good health in the new year.

At the same event, Mayiga also announced the winners of the Cultural Quiz (Entanda Ya Buganda), with John Kizito Rukoma emerging as the winner in Uganda and George William Kizito winning abroad, both from the Mamba Clan. Rukoma was rewarded with a motorcycle, land title, and 5 million Shillings as gifts.

Several artists made performances at the End of Year entertainment show, laced with political statements against the government.

Musician Pallaso Mayanja said that ever since he shook the Kabaka’s hands, he has had several blessings and has never remained the same. The emotional Pallaso, who even lost his voice on stage while performing , used the opportunity to invite the Kabaka and his subjects to attend his upcoming show in May 2025.

Earlier, the public address speakers went off as musician Moses Ssali, commonly known as Bebe Cool, was performing. Bebe Cool thanked God for protecting and keeping the Kabaka.

Dr. Hilderman, who is also a member of Parliament for Mawokota Constituency, wished the Kabaka and National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi a very happy new year.

Kyagulanyi’s brothers, Mike Wine and Dax Vybes, told the excited revellers that they were bringing them greetings from Kyagulanyi.

Another musician, King Saha, while on the stage performing, advised the youth to desist from drug abuse, to live a responsible life.

Prior to the Kabaka’s arrival, at 6:52 pm, Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukaga welcomed him with entertainment, singing a song that detailed five key major goals for Buganda. The first issue is Buganda and its norms, federalism, the land question, borders of the kingdom (understanding Buganda’s enemies), among others.

The Kabaka was accompanied by Princes Richard Semakokiro, Kintu Wasajja, and many princesses and princes.

Several dignitaries included religious leaders, and Members of Parliament, such as Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi and his predecessor Mathias Mpuuga, among others.

