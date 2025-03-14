Justice Minister Mao highlights URSB’s key role in attracting foreign investment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has hailed Uganda’s improving business environment, describing the Uganda Registration Services Bureau’s (URSB) one-stop centre as a key initiative to attracting foreign direct investment.

“Many good things happening in our country are not being talked about,” Mao observed, noting that Uganda now offers some of East Africa’s easiest business registration processes. The one-stop centre integrates immigration, work permits, business registration, and tax services—directly addressing frustrations previously faced by foreign investors.

He was speaking at the Business and Innovation Forum for commercial attachés in Uganda at the URSB headquarters in Kololo. The Forum, which hosted distinguished foreign diplomats, ministers, URSB board members, and government representatives, aimed to showcase URSB reforms and innovations, engage with the diplomatic community, and promote Uganda as an investment destination.

Mao expressed concern about Uganda’s economic strategy, which he described as too dependent on borrowing. “Eventually as a borrower, you end up belonging to the lender,” he cautioned, advocating for increased foreign direct investment as an alternative funding source.

The Minister highlighted Uganda’s recent removal from the international financial “grey list,” improving the country’s borrowing conditions and investor confidence. He also acknowledged ongoing diplomatic challenges with the EU and US regarding human rights issues.

“URSB remains the number one performing agency in Uganda,” Mao stated, praising the organisation’s achievements in intellectual property registration, including 2,700 trademarks and 100 copyrights processed.

The Minister concluded by expressing his commitment to innovation support, including recently launched innovation hubs and potential partnerships to reduce transportation costs through increased manufacturing investment.

Earlier, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Cooperation, Okello Oryem, shared his surprise and admiration for the country’s modernised business registration system.

Drawing from his experience as a former lawyer in the UK, Oryem recounted his astonishment when helping a company register in Uganda entirely online.

“I was impressed that there is at least something that works in Uganda,” the Minister remarked candidly. He compared the new streamlined process to the UK’s “off the shelf companies” system, noting that Uganda’s digital transformation has eliminated previously tedious bureaucracy that often bred corruption.

Oryem congratulated Ambassador Francis Butagira and his team for “bringing us to the age of modernity and ease of doing business,” while acknowledging that Uganda must continue improving its business environment to attract premium investors.

The Minister highlighted ongoing challenges in Uganda’s business culture, including the practice of suspending operations for funerals, which can frustrate international investors operating on tight schedules.

Looking toward Uganda’s future oil production, Oryem revealed concerns about the country’s readiness to manage incoming wealth responsibly. “We need to be prepared. Instead of the money doing good things for us, we might do all the bad things,” he cautioned.

The Minister concluded by thanking Uganda’s diplomatic corps for their efforts in marketing the country to potential investors worldwide.

Butagira highlights URSB reforms

Uganda Registration Services Board (URSB) Chairman of the Board, Ambassador Francis Butagira, praised the country’s streamlined business registration processes.

He highlighted dramatic improvements in processing times, noting that company registration now takes just three hours compared to days in the past, while business name registration can be completed within an hour.

A key innovation, he stated, is Uganda’s one-stop centre concept, eliminating the need for entrepreneurs to visit multiple offices. “From one space, you can access KCCA, URA, obtain your licenses, and even banking services,” he explained.

“Uganda is the best place for ease of doing business,” Ambassador Butagira told attendees, who included foreign diplomats, ministers, URSB board members, and government representatives. “We have implemented systems that enable seamless registration with almost all services available online.”

Butagira also emphasised Uganda’s progressive insolvency regime, which focuses on rescuing struggling companies rather than simply closing them. “We can help put companies back on their feet instead of sending them to a mortuary,” he remarked.

The reforms have shown measurable results. The National Registration Bureau, now a semi-autonomous entity, has increased revenue collection from UGX 300 million to UGX 80 billion, which the Ambassador described as “a sign of our efficiency.”