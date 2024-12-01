Judiciary deploys newly appointed Judicial officers, transfers 45

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has deployed 25 newly appointed judicial officers and transferred 45 others, including Registrars and Magistrates, in an effort to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery across various courts nationwide.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo welcomed the deployments and transfers, describing them as part of the Judiciary’s Transformational Agenda aimed at improving access to justice and addressing the case backlog.

“We are continuing with our agenda of bridging the gap between justice providers and justice seekers by bringing court services closer to our people. We will build more courthouses, employ more personnel, and provide modern tools to fulfill our vision of justice for all,” said the Chief Justice.

The statement also highlighted remarks by Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, who noted that some of the deployments and transfers at the Magistracy level involve newly operationalized magisterial areas, including Nakaseke, Gomba, Butaleja, and Kawempe.

“Some of the deployments and transfers are in new magisterial areas where the judicial officers will pioneer. We urge them to execute their duties with diligence, integrity, and a people-centered approach, which has been our theme for the year. Regarding the transfers, these are routine and aimed at improving service delivery,” said Langa.

Stations with high caseloads, such as Mukono, Mbarara, and Buganda Road, have received additional Chief Magistrates to boost capacity. Buganda Road Court, which recently began handling civil matters, now has an additional Chief Magistrate stationed at the Law Development Centre. This deployment is also expected to provide professional support and mentorship to students at the Centre. Newly appointed Acting Chief Magistrates Joseph Kwesiga and Patricia Ndagire have been assigned to Nakaseke and Kaberamaido, respectively.

Key changes among Registrars include the transfer of Deputy Registrars Catherine Agwero from Kabale to Luwero, Faisal Umar Mulalira from the Judicial Training Institute to Masindi, and Assistant Registrars Hellen Atigo from the Family Division to Rukungiri, Oliver Nantamu from Rukungiri to the Family Division, and Juliet Nakitende from Masindi to the Judicial Training Institute. Kenneth Tumwebaze has been reassigned to Kabale.

According to the Chief Registrar, the new deployments take effect immediately, while the transfers will become effective on January 1, 2025.

