Judicial Institute: 99% of civil cases can be resolved through mediation

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 99 percent of civil cases can be settled through mediation either in or out of court, according to Andrew Khaukha, the Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute. He says resolving disputes through mediation is an effective strategy to reduce the backlog of cases, especially in land-related matters where delayed rulings can have serious consequences.

Khaukha was speaking at the opening of a five-day training workshop organized by the Judicial Training Institute for magistrates and judges from the Bugisu, Sebei, Teso, and Bukedi regions. The training, aimed at promoting the use of mediation, is taking place at the Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale City Industrial City Division. It commenced on Monday and will run until Friday.

Farouq Lubega, the Senior Resident Judge at Mbale High Court, expressed concern over judicial officers spending more time in workshops and meetings than in court. He emphasized the need for judicial staff to dedicate full time to court work while embracing mediation as a tool to ease their caseloads.