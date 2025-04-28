Journey to the Boardroom celebrates graduates at Grand Finale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journey to the Boardroom (JTB) celebrated the achievements of its 2025 cohort and announced new initiatives aimed at advancing inclusive leadership during a grand black-tie event at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on April 25.

The event marked a significant milestone for JTB, a leadership development program designed to prepare seasoned professionals for boardroom excellence. Over the past two years, the program has nurtured leaders ready to serve with integrity and vision. This year’s cohort comprised 35 participants, including 21 women, underscoring JTB’s commitment to gender diversity in corporate leadership.

The evening featured distinguished guests, with Her Excellency Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, serving as Guest of Honour. In her address, H.E. Chesney emphasized the transformative impact of diversity in leadership, noting that companies with diverse boards are 43% more likely to achieve higher profits. She urged graduates to become beacons of excellence and drive more just, inclusive, and visionary leadership, stating, “The journey to the boardroom is a calling, not just a climb.”

Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the vital role of boardroom readiness in fostering sustainable business growth. She praised JTB’s work as truly transformative and emphasized that empowering professionals to be boardroom-ready is key to driving corporate transformation.

JTB Founder Janet Bugembe reflected on the cohort’s growth, sharing that during the program’s retreat, participants had challenged norms and emerged as leaders ready to govern with stewardship rather than mere compliance. Bugembe, a Chevening Scholar, praised the resilience of the 2025 cohort and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the program’s stakeholders for their continued support.

In addition to celebrating the graduates, JTB announced that applications for the third cohort will open on April 28 and run through June 6, 2025. The second edition of the JTB magazine, featuring success stories and leadership insights from the program, was also launched during the event.

Several awards were presented to recognize outstanding achievements. Silvester Bwetabure received the Ambassadors Award. Tina Wamala was honored with the Founder’s Award, with Samuel Jjuuko named First Runner-up and Joseph Kigozi as Second Runner-up. Fernandez Circle emerged as the Boardroom Award winners, while Chiefs Vanguard took the First Runner-up position. The MultiChoice Award was awarded to Aliker Inc., with Chiefs Vanguard again recognized as the First Runner-up in this category.

Notably, MultiChoice Uganda was highly appreciated for its indispensable support to the Journey to the Boardroom program. Every Saturday, MultiChoice offers their boardroom facilities to JTB cohorts for their sessions, a contribution that has been critical to the success of the initiative. Furthermore, MultiChoice provided significant financial awards, offering UGX 5 million to the top JTB award winner and UGX 3 million to the first runner-up.

Special appreciation was extended to MultiChoice Managing Director Hassan Saleh, whose support was acknowledged as instrumental in enabling the establishment and growth of Journey to the Boardroom. Without his early belief and commitment, the journey would not have taken off.

JTB continues to position itself as a catalyst for inclusive leadership in Africa by equipping professionals with the skills and networks needed to navigate the complexities of boardroom governance. With alumni already making meaningful impacts across board spaces in the region, the program is nurturing a new generation of leaders committed to innovation, empathy, and stewardship.