Joint Security Taskforce records more Covid-19 guidelines abuses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Taskforce says that many people are not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by President Museveni.

Speaking on Monday at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force said across the country, they have recorded several cases where people have willingly stopped adhering to the presidential directives.

Enanga said over the weekend they arrested many people who were found when they have opened businesses whose restrictions are not yet lifted. Such businesses include bars, saloons, shops that don’t sell essential products among others.

The police over the weekend also impounded 106 motor vehicles and 82 motorcycles in the Kampala Metropolitan Area that were found on the road without stickers or being ridden beyond the 5pm restriction respectively.

“Due to fatigue because we are going in almost two months with this lockdown, the frustration continues to build,” Enanga said. He however called upon the people to continue respecting the presidential directives arguing that they are in their best interest.

Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prison Services said over the weekend they made visits to upcountry districts and wherever they went, it was business as usual.

Baine also said the Joint Security Taskforce was also made aware of security officers who have started cashing in on those flouting the guidelines. He said some officers manning checkpoints accept bribes to allow access to vehicles that are not supposed to be on the road.

He also added that some officers collude with masks vendors to station near checkpoints so that every person caught not wearing a mask is told to buy from the vendors near them and later share the money.

“Stay away from checkpoints when selling your masks,” Baine told vendors. He called upon the public to report any security officer who tries to extort money from them for failure to adhere to the rules.

“Take a picture of their name tag and report to us, we shall firmly deal with them,” Baine said.

President Museveni is expected to address the country on Tuesday at 8 pm. It’s widely expected that he will continue to lift the restrictions that he imposed on the country over two months ago despite the rise in coronavirus cases in the last week.

Currently, Uganda has 248 coronavirus cases.

