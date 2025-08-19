Joint Security Forces step up disarmament in Kotido

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Forces—comprising the Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), local leaders, and the community—have stepped up efforts to promote peace and stability in Kotido District.

Although some parts of the Karamoja region are experiencing relative calm, Kotido and Kaabong districts continue to register isolated cases of armed warriors raiding livestock and attacking communities. Last week, suspected armed warriors attacked Mutunan gold mining camp in Timu Sub County, Kaabong District, killing one person and injuring others.

In response, the joint forces have resumed community policing, beginning at Lokomebu Trading Centre in Kotido Sub County. Security officials urged residents to cooperate by handing over illegal firearms and sharing information to help combat crime. Mt Moroto Regional Police spokesperson Mike Longole warned that those found in possession of illegal guns will face the law.

“The government has tried all peaceful avenues of disarming armed warriors, but they have paid deaf ears to the calls,” Longole said. He explained that joint security forces have deployed intelligence teams to identify individuals keeping illegal firearms and frustrating peacebuilding efforts.

Longole also reminded residents that security is a collective responsibility requiring timely information sharing and cooperation with security operatives.

“The Joint Security Forces appeal to the public to take advantage of the ongoing peace initiatives and hand over any illegal firearms in their possession. The community is also encouraged to share information with security agencies to help apprehend criminals and maintain peace in the region,” he said.

He stressed that the security forces remain committed to ensuring the safety of all residents, noting that these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to restore lasting peace and stability in Karamoja.

***

URN