Joint security forces kill 85 cattle rustlers in Karamoja region

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces killed 85 Karimojong cattle rustlers during disarmament operations in Karamoja region last year.

Michael Longole, the Karamoja Regional police spokesperson says the security forces gunned down the rustlers in different clashes and ambushes between January and December 2021.

He also revealed that the joint security forces recovered 135 guns and 1,271 live ammunition from the rustlers. Longole says the forces arrested 600 cattle rustlers and 386 of these have been sentenced for various crimes.

“We are registering progress in recovering guns and we are dealing with those hardcore criminals who attempt to resist arrest, “he said.

The joint security force comprising the UPDF and police launched the 3rd phase of the disarmament exercise in Karamoja following the resurgence of raids and ambushes after 14 years of peace in the region.

Grace Akolong, a resident of Moroto says that the continuous confrontation between the security forces and rustlers will affect the population growth in Karamoja.

Samson Lokut, a resident of Panyangara sub county in Kotido district wants the army and police to deploy heavily along the border of Karamoja, Kenya and South Sudan, which are the source of arms for the rustlers. “There is heavy gun flow to Karamoja through the South Sudan and Kenya borders, “he said.

*****

URN