Jinja Municipality leaders on the spot for delays to construct Mahatma Gandhi center

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Shri Ravi Shankar has attributed delays to construct the Mahatma Gandhi heritage centre to lack of cooperation from Jinja Municipal council authorities.

Construction of the memorial centre at the source of river Nile was pledged by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit in Uganda last year.

Speaking at a function Shankar commemorating the 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on Wednesday at the source of the Nile in Jinja district, Shankar says that, they have addressed municipal authorities with letters demanding a meeting to discuss their views on the project but there has not been any response.

He further says that the structural designs are ready, but, the municipality has failed to allocate them with the five hectares of land.

Shankar further warns that failure to ensure a good working relationship between the India High Commissioner and the authorities may kill the whole project.

Medias Asiimwe, the Jinja Municipality Deputy Mayor, says the municipal council’s executive committee had issued ultimatum to the encroachers at the source Nile to vacate the land.

*****

URN