Jinja Hospital sets up Ebola isolation center

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has set up an Ebola isolation centre.

The facility will attend to all the probable contacts traced from the different parts of the Busoga sub-region. It will also serve as a treatment centre for all Ebola cases traced from the different parts of the Busoga sub-region.

Dr Michael Mulowoza from Jinja Hospital says that they currently have enough capabilities to handle Ebola cases across the Busoga sub-region.

Mulowoza says that the hospital is already equipped with the emergency operation centre, a key facility in managing outbreaks across the Busoga sub-region.

Mulowoza called upon members of the public to remain calm arguing that, the situation is under control and their medical teams have the capabilities to handle any manner of disease outbreaks.

Jinja city’s senior health educator, Sayyid Kalume says that they have since set up an emergency response team, which is closely liaising with Jinja hospital to foster proper case management.

He notes that expatriate medical personnel have been dispatched to handle all suspected Ebola cases with ease.

Kalume says that medical teams have a boost of 24/7 ambulance services, which will enable the transportation of suspected Ebola cases to the isolation centre.

Kalume also says that they have partnered with non-governmental organizations to secure fliers and brochures, for education purposes about the spread of Ebola, coupled with preventive mechanisms.

Kalume also notes that members of the village health teams have intensified sensitization in grassroots communities, which is equally increasing awareness about the Ebola preventive measures.

Jinja City has so far registered two Ebola patients in the past two weeks and Kalume says that they are responding to medication.

Kalume also says that the 25 contacts are also stable and he encouraged members of the general public to desist from stigmatizing them as it risks breeding grounds for psychological torment after discharge.

URN