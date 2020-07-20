JEEMA stops aspirants from seeking people power endorsement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Forum-JEEMA Party has advised its members aspiring for different political positions not to pick nomination or expression of interest forms from People Power pressure group, saying the party is running a similar exercise.

The JEEMA Secretary General, Muhammad Kateregga told a number of aspirants at their party headquarters in Mengo that they don’t have control on the process through, which People Power is endorsing aspirants and warned that they may end up being disappointed by the results.

This comes a few days after People Power through its spokesperson; Joel Ssenyonyi announced an extension of the deadline for picking and returning the expression of interest forms. He said more than 6000 aspirants including JEEMA party members had already returned the forms.

However, Kateregga argues that the party leadership is organizing a well streamlined nomination program, which will ensure harmonization of positions with other opposition partners to avoid clashes.

JEEMA Party Spokesperson, Abdul Noor Ssentongo Kyamundu, said they have already agreed to work with People Power as a pressure group but hastened to add that their members will retain their party colors and symbols if they are to contest for any position.

He also reiterated Kateregga’s position that since the party has already agreed to ally with People Power, there is no reason why its members should pick expression of interest forms from the pressure group.

Meanwhile JEEMA has unveiled a new party logo and symbol composed of a weighing scale, map of Africa, a pointed index finger, rivers and mountains among others.

Kyamundu explained to Uganda Radio Network the meaning of each feature on the new party logo.

URN