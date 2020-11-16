JEEMA, NUP supporters overpower police to launch manifestos

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The supporters of Justice Forum-JEEMA and National Unity Platform-NUP Parliamentary candidates have brushed off attempts by the police to frustrate their Manifesto launch.

The JEEMA and NUP members gathered ion Sunday evening at Mbiriizi Town Council playground to launch their manifesto prompting police to fire teargas and live bullets to disperse them for alleged failure to observe the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the health ministry to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Asmat Nabalamba, the JEEMA Bukoto Midwest parliamentary candidate and NUP’s candidate for the Lwengo LC V Chairperson’s seat, Joseph Balikudembe had scheduled the event to jointly launch their manifestos and campaign, which attracted a mammoth crowd.

Police had earlier on deployed around Mbirrizi town to foil the anticipated gathering of supporters of the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT Presidential Candidate, Gen. Mugisha Muntu. Muntu had been expected to make a stopover at Mbiriizi then proceed to Lyantonde district.

Police concentrated on Muntu’s visit, which gave the JEEMA and NUP supporters chance to gather in huge numbers. Muntu did not stop at Mbiriizi as he continued with his convoy to Lyantonde. This prompted police to shift attention on the JEEMA and NUP gathering at the playground.

They fired teargas and live bullets for close to an hour prompting the charged supporters to fight back with stones, which forced the officers to tactfully retreat from the venue. The situation normalized when the police left. Nabalamba, who was the first to launch her manifesto condemned the police action, saying their event was peaceful until police provoked them to react in fury.

She accused Peter Akampulira, the Lwengo District Police Commander of being partisan, saying he offers NRM candidates reasonable protection and doesn’t disperse their gatherings. She thanked her supporters for standing with her in such difficult times when police are attempting to frustrate her campaigns.

She appealed to her supporters to follow closely the campaigns and election to avoid any form of rigging on Election Day.

Muhammad Kateregga, the JEEMA Secretary-General-JEEMA accused police of giving NRM candidates who hold similar rallies in the area preferential treatment and wondered they act to the contrary when it comes to the opposition.

He appealed to their supporters to remain focused on their agenda of causing leadership change in the country.

He said no foreigner will redeem Uganda other than its citizens and urged their supporters, opposition leaders and candidates to keep up the struggle during the campaigns and after the polls.

On his part, Balikudembe said such police actions will not intimidate them or derail their plans to look for votes.

His manifest focuses on improving agriculture, livestock farming and to reclaim all government and people’s land that was grabbed.

Akampulira declined to speak to reporters over the matter.

********

URN