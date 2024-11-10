IUEA expands academic offerings with new programs for the January 2025 intake

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International University of East Africa (IUEA) is introducing several new programs for the upcoming January 2025 intake. These innovative programs address emerging industry needs and provide students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.

IUEA continues to expand its academic portfolio, enhancing its role as a premier institution for transformative education in East Africa. As part of our mission to remain at the forefront of technology-driven education, we are excited to unveil three new programs: the Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering, the Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics and Robotics, and the Bachelor of Science in Climate Smart Agriculture. These additions are crafted to meet evolving industry demands and support sustainable development in the region.

Speaking during the launch of the admissions for the 2025 January intake, IUEA vice chancellor, Prof Emeka Akaezuwa said that new programs are important in driving economic growth and development across the continent. They are designed to enhance the intellectual capacity of citizens, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to a thriving future.

“These new programs are truly innovative as they directly address the evolving needs of today’s market. Climate-smart agriculture, for instance, demands a unique skill set that differs significantly from traditional agricultural practices,” Professor Emeka explained.

“We are likely the first university to mandate AI as a core course across all disciplines.

Regardless of your field of study, a foundational understanding of AI is imperative. While deep expertise or programming proficiency is not required, knowing its principles and applications within your specialization, be it marketing, accounting, or law, is essential,” he added.

Prof Akaezuwa emphasized the urgent need for climate-smart agriculture, given the increasing threat of climate change and the vital role of agriculture in Uganda’s economy. He argued that adopting climate-smart practices is crucial for building sustainable food systems that protect the environment.

“Africa is rich in mineral resources, but sustainable mining practices and value addition are essential. Our new mining engineering program aims to address these needs. Additionally, the fourth industrial revolution, driven by AI, necessitates a skilled workforce. Our Mechatronics and Robotics program will equip individuals with the skills to thrive in this new era of technological advancement,” he explained.

Officials highlighted the university’s commitment to providing both on-campus and online learning options, enabling students to tailor their educational journey to their unique circumstances and preferences.

Applications are now open for the 2025 January intake, welcoming prospective students to join from November 11, 2024, to February 15, 2025.