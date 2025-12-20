ITMS sets ambitious target of 1 million new number plates in 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s official manufacturer of new number plates, together with Spiro Uganda have rewarded a lucky boda owner of the 200,026th new number plate at a special ceremony held at the Spiro Bond Site in Kampala.

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) confirms that it will close this year with 300,000 first-registration number plates installed, reflecting growing public confidence in Uganda’s upgraded vehicle registration framework.

During the event, the boda rider whose motorcycle received the 200,026th plate was recognized with branded gifts and said: “I’m praising the improved turnaround time and quality of service at installation points. Now I feel protected with the new number plate.”

Spiro Uganda Country Head, Bruce Mucunguzi: “Our priority is to deliver a secure, efficient, and transparent implementation that supports both regulatory requirements and the needs of our customers. In coordination with Ministry of Works and Transport, Motor Vehicle Registration, ITMS and Spiro have accelerated installation processes to minimize downtime for riders and ensured rapid deployment: ITMS team successfully solves a registration query less than in 24 hours.”

Joseph Tumwine, ITMS Head of Installations: “We have already achieved 83% of installations on the planned day and are committed to improving this performance further. We are also announcing an ambitious production target of up to one million new number plates in 2026 with a new Kyambogo-based factory. Currently it employs 300 Ugandan staff and produces up to 2,500 plates per shift.

Officials said the measures demonstrate ITMS’s strong commitment to meeting the demands of a growing local market by building domestic capacity of durable number plates entirely within Uganda, while ensuring a seamless and transparent registration experience for all motorists.