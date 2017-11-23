Thursday , November 23 2017
Italy says 1,100 migrants rescued from sea in one day

The Independent November 23, 2017 WORLD Leave a comment 99 Views

Migrants wait aboard rescue ship “Aquarius” as they arrive in the port of Cagliari, Sardinia, on May 26, 2016, / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS. FILE PHOTO

Rome, Italy | AFP | About 1,100 migrants from the Libyan coast were rescued from the sea on Wednesday, including a woman who gave birth in a rubber boat, the Italian coastguard and monitors said.

They were recovered from 10 rubber boats and a small wooden boat in a rescue operation that involved a coastguard vessel, an Italian Navy ship and NGOs.

The Mission Lifeline NGO said in a Twitter post that the woman had given birth on an inflatable boat.

Some 114,600 migrants have landed in Italy so far this year, a figure that is down 32 percent year on year.

 

