It will be Ssingo vs Buweekula in Masaza Cup Final

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sunday delivered both nerves and passion as Ssingo County held off Bugerere while Buweekula staged a dramatic comeback to shatter Kyaggwe’s dreams of a maiden final appearance to book their slots in the 2025 Masaza Cup final. The second leg of the semi-finals delivered a spectacle worthy of a final itself.

At a charged Mityana Ssaza Grounds, Ssingo, protecting a slender 2-1 first-leg lead, engaged in a tactical war with Bugerere. The battle was so intense that it saw a red card for each side. Ssingo defended their home grounds attacking as fiercely as they defended even rattling the crossbar late in the game. Their efforts secured a goalless draw on the day and a 2-1 aggregate victory, putting them within touching distance of a historic third title.

The stadium atmosphere was amplified by dignitaries including Minister Judith Nabakooba, MP Francis Zaake and Buganda’s Owek. Joseph Kawuuki.

Amid the Ssingo celebrations, Grace Navvubya, Pilsner King Distribution Rep for Mityana, beamed with pride. “Today, we saw the heart of a champion,” she stated. “The resilience of Ssingo, playing with ten men and holding firm, is what true spirit is all about. As Pilsner King, we are proud to celebrate this moment with the fans all the way to Nakivubo.”

The other semi-final in Mukono was delayed by a heavy downpour, a foreshadowing of the drama to come. Buweekula, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, needed a hero and found one in Semanda Colline, who scored just a minute into the second half to level the tie. After a 1-0 full-time score forced a 2-2 aggregate, the match went to penalties. There, two heartbreaking misses from Kyaggwe players saw Buweekula triumph 4-3 in a shootout, silencing the once-vibrant Kyaggwe faithful.

Will Ssingo still stand firm as a resilient fortress or will Buweekula continue to be the storm conquerors in the quest for the ultimate Masaza crowning glory? The stage is now set for the final on November 1st at Nakivubo Stadium.