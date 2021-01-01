Isingiro North MP candidate petitions EC over Rwamirama’s academic papers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Isingiro North County MP candidate Nicholas Atuhairwe has petitioned the Electoral Commission contesting the academic documents of the National Resistance Movement- NRM party candidate, and State Minister for Agriculture, Rwamirama Bright.

In his petition, Atuhairwe who is contesting on the FDC party ticket says he inspected the nomination papers of his opponent that he submitted to Electoral Commission offices and found irregularities.

According to Atuhairwe, at the time of his nomination, Rwamirama submitted to the commission certificates with different names. He explains that on his ‘0’ level certificate, he is Rwamirama Bright while on the ‘A’ level certificate, he is Rwamirama K. Bright and on the National Identity Card, the name is Rwamirama Bright Kanyontore,.

He adds that Rwamirama has three different sets of names that feature on the voter register and on his certificates, a difference which he says presents a possible case of forgery. It is this inconsistency that Atuhairwe presented as evidence of a lack of authenticity in Rwamirama’s credentials.

Atuhairwe says that Rwamirama has never sworn an affidavit to confirm his right name and that his current identity is hidden in three different personalities. He wants the electoral commission to disqualify Rwamirama Bright Kanyontore’s candidature.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya says that they have received the petition and will meet both parties on Monday.

