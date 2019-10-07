Is Justice Tibatemwa being targeted for age limit judgment?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supreme Court Justice Lillian Tibatemwa was recently appointed to the Seychelles Court of Appeal, the country’s highest court.

Ordinarily, this would be a reason to celebrate in the judicial community in Uganda. Not the case though. Apparently there is an issue regarding the procedure in which she took up the job.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has denied approving her appointment to the Seychelles court. In a statement, the JSC permanent secretary Ronald Sekagya said Tibatemwa’s appointment has not been submitted for review to the JSC by anyone.

“This is to categorically refute the assertion that the chairperson of the JSC approved the appointment of Justice Tibatemwa as reported,” the statement read.

This has prompted speculation that Tibatemwa, a former deputy vice chancellor at Makerere University, is probably being targeted for quashing the age limit amendment in a petition before the Supreme Court.

The petition was dismissed in a 4-3 verdict and Tibatemwa was among the three justices who ruled that the process leading to the conceptualization of Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2017, which paved way for scrapping of the presidential age limit was illegal.

The other justices are Paul Mugamba and Eldard Mwanguhya.