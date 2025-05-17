IRCU-Tooro Chapter suspends fundraising in places of worship

HOIMA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), Tooro Chapter members have directed the clergy to suspend fundraising activities in churches and mosques as the country approaches the election period.

Speaking at a press briefing in Fort Portal Tourism City, the Chairperson of the IRCU Tooro Chapter, Rt. Rev. Reuben Kisembo, who also serves as the Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese, said the decision was made to safe guard places of worship from being turned into arena’s for politicking.

The briefing was attended by leaders from various religious denominations, including Catholic, Anglican, Muslim, Seventh-day Adventist, Pentecostal, and Born Again churches.

These were Rev. Fr. Joachim Kasuja, Bishop Reuben Kisembo, Sheikh Tibenda Swaibu, Bishop Mugenyi James, Bishop Joseph Sanyu and Pastor K.L. Dickson.

Bishop Kisembo said they will allow clergy to recognize visiting politicians during the service and that politicians are welcome to stand and wave.

“If they so wish to address the congregation, it will be done outside the sanctuary,” he said.

The IRCU chapter has also has made changes in the conduct of burials with only three speeches to be allowed at funeral functions once the clergy arrives.

The Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop added that in the same way, the main celebrant will also serve as the master of ceremonies and may only recognise political aspirants present, without allowing them to campaign or address the mourners.

The trend of hijacking funerals has escalated, with some politicians seizing microphones to express their political interests, disrupting the solemnity of the occasion.

****

URN