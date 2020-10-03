Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday announced the resolve of country’s authorities for implementation of strict measures to deal with the resurgence and spread of COVID-19, state TV reported.

Rouhani said that all the servants in the state institutions and private businesses have to observe health protocols strictly.

The individuals and businesses who violate the rules will be punished, Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting of national task force for fighting novel coronavirus.

Besides, those people who do not respect health guideline will not receive services from both state and private organizations, he noted.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. Most parts of the country, including the capital Tehran, have been hit with the resurgence of the pandemic over the past weeks.

Iran announces implementation of strict measures over COVID-19 resurgence