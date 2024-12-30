Inzu Ya Masaba: Sacked Prime Minister speaks out

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Walimbwa Peke, the former Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba, has expressed his displeasure following his dismissal during the recent cabinet reshuffle. On Saturday, Mike Mudoma, the Cultural Leader of Inzu Ya Masaba, announced changes to his cabinet, replacing Walimbwa with Paulo Mwambu as Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media on Sunday morning in a phone interview, Walimbwa criticized how the reshuffle was conducted. He revealed that he had never received a formal appointment letter when he assumed office last year and that his name had not been taken to the Cultural Council for approval.

“I was appointed verbally without an official appointment letter, and I waited in vain for my name to be approved by the council. Now, I am being dropped without prior notice or an opportunity to hand over the office,” Walimbwa lamented.

He added that since his appointment, he had faced numerous challenges, including internal conflicts within Inzu Ya Masaba. He cited the failure of a recent fundraising drive to collect UGX 1 billion for the establishment of Inzu Ya Masaba radio stations, which he claimed was sabotaged.

According to him, key figures, including Kenya’s Speaker and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, did not attend the fundraiser, contributing to its low turnout. However, Walimbwa refrained from naming those he believed orchestrated the failure.

Stephen Masiga, the spokesperson for Inzu Ya Masaba, defended the reshuffle, calling it a routine and constitutional process intended to improve the organization’s functionality. Speaking to reporters, Masiga stated, “The reshuffle was carried out in good faith and is part of normal operations to ensure efficiency within Inzu Ya Masaba.”

Mike Mudoma, the Cultural Leader, also confirmed the reshuffle, emphasizing that it was guided by the Constitution of Inzu Ya Masaba. He reiterated his commitment to appointing individuals who are best suited to drive development and progress.

“There are many positions in Inzu Ya Masaba that can accommodate Walimbwa and others who were dropped. The reshuffle aims to ensure we have the right people in the right roles to foster growth and development,” Mudoma said.