Inzu Ya Bamasaba bans sharp objects during Kadodi dance

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Inzu Ya Bamasaba cultural institution has officially banned the use of sharp objects such as machetes and knives during the traditional circumcision alias Kadodi processions.

The announcement was made Wednesday, by Wilson Watila, the Chairman of Imbalu (Circumcision) at Inzu Yamasaba, and a former Bududa District LCV Chairperson. Speaking from the institution’s headquarters in Malukhu, Mbale City, Watila explained that the decision aligns with Bamasaba cultural norms, which consider dancing with sharp objects a taboo.

He emphasized that these objects, typically manufactured by non-indigenous communities, have no place in the kadodi dance or the cultural rite of taking a boy for circumcision. Watila cited numerous cases of violence, injuries, and even murder linked to the misuse of sharp objects during kadodi dances. One incident involved the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old youth in Bududa District last November, allegedly over a dispute involving a dance partner.

Francis Manyaku, the LCIII Chairperson of Budadiri Town Council in Sironko District, revealed that his council had already passed a bylaw last week prohibiting the use of sharp objects during kadodi dances. He noted that dancers often destroy crops while moving through fields, causing unnecessary damage.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika welcomed the ban, affirming that carrying sharp objects in public is a criminal offense and subject to arrest. He commended Inzu Yamasaba for its timely action to curb the potential for harm during the circumcision season.

The circumcision season under the Inzu Yamasaba road map is set to continue until December 31. This cultural rite of passage remains a significant event for the Bamasaba community, with kadodi dances being an integral part of the celebrations. The ban is expected to promote safety and uphold cultural values during this important tradition.

