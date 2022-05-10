International school teacher arrested over aggravated defilement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID is holding an international school teacher on charges of aggravated defilement of a three and half-year-old pupil.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, has identified the suspect as Eric Kirimana, a Burundian National at Ambrosoli International School located in Bugolobi, a Kampala city suburb who was arrested over the weekend.

Police preliminary findings indicate that between the month of March and April this year, the suspect Kirimana would escort the minor to the toilet, where he would sexually assault her. The victim took the courage to report to the parents, and the parents took the matter to the police prompting Kirimana’s arrest.

“Upon examinations, the minor was found with bruises, and signs of inflammation on her private parts. In one of her complaints to the parents, the minor said that the teacher has bad manners, he would scare her with dragons eating her,” Enanga said.

Enanga explains that investigations have been expanded to establish whether more children would have been abused by the same teacher.

“We do call upon the parents and school administrators at Ambrosoli International School, to try to talk to all children he has been teaching and find out whether there are more children he has been assaulting,” Enanga said.

But Carol Mbaaga, Director at Cambridge College of St. Mbaaga in Gayaza, calls on school administrations to carry out thorough background checks on teachers they employ. She says this would help in reducing the chances of hiring people with such criminal tendencies.

“We have got a big role to play in protecting children against such predators in schools because they are everywhere, let the schools impose stringent measures, and do thorough checks on teachers we employee,” she said.

Hadija Namwanje, from Raising Voices, who condemns the action, says apart from stringent measures that should be put in place by schools to prevent children abuse, children need a lot of training because the majority are still being abused unaware by teachers, a problem in fighting the vice.

URN