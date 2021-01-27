Internal Affairs Minister orders CID to probe rampant abductions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo has tasked the Director Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID, Grace Akullo to probe the rampant abductions by alleged security personnel.

Since the November protests that followed the arrest of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, several people have been abducted and bundled in numberless vehicles commonly known as drones.

The unidentified people sometimes come dressed in military attire, counter-terrorism or joint anti-terrorism task force –JATT armed with guns. They grab people while on their way home, pick others from their homes and some have been abducted from garages and markets during daytime or night hours.

Some of the recently abducted people include four Makerere Kavule carpenters, Elias Musagala, Shafick Zibula, Kabiswa and Kavuma. These were grabbed and bundled in a numberless army green drone on December 30, 2020.

Others include Mike Semudu who was abducted from Masanafu in Lubaga division, John Damulira was abducted from Kiseka market, Hassan Mubiru was grabbed from Kawaala and Sylvester Kalulu was also grabbed from City centre.

More people have also gone missing in areas of Mukono, Kyampisi from December to early January 2021. Some of the people missing in Mukono include Male Musa, Kajimu Musa, Muhamad Kanata, Isma Serunkuma, Kiwanuka Sula, Mukasa Jjuuko, Kyakuwa Joseph, Ntule Stephen and Kabanda Disan.

Gen Odongo was shocked when the journalists named the missing people yet the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola claimed they had not received such reports. The minister tasked Akullo to ensure investigations are done and the country is updated on who is carrying out the abductions.

Another person whose whereabouts are not known is Vincent Nalumoso, a 30 year-old mechanic who was abducted from his workplace in Bugolobi. Nalumoso was a resident of Kasokoso-Kira municipality in Wakiso district.

Odongo further explained that soldiers who were arrested attempting to rig votes for the minister, Ronald Kibuule are being questioned. Gen Odongo said the four soldiers will help in availing information that will be a basis for investigating all the irregularities that happened in Mukono North Constituency.

URN