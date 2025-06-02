Inter Milan needs to see glass half-full after trophyless season

BEIJING, CHINA | Xinhua | Inter Milan finished the season empty-handed after a crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last Saturday. But despite the bitter end, there were more positives than negatives for the Serie A side in a grueling campaign. Now, Simone Inzaghi and his players must regroup and look ahead.

The Nerazzurri had been dreaming of a treble, with hopes of success in multiple competitions. However, their season unraveled in late April with a series of costly setbacks – including a Coppa Italia semifinal exit and narrowly losing the Serie A title to Napoli by just one point on the final day.

With little time to recover, Inter shifted focus to the Champions League final, believing that lifting the trophy could still salvage the season.

But at the Munich Football Arena, what awaited Inter was a nightmare. PSG outclassed them from the start. The French side’s relentless high press forced Inter to build from the back, a style they were clearly uncomfortable with.

In midfield, Hakan Calhanoglu struggled to dictate play under pressure from Vitinha Ferreira, while Lautaro Martinez was effectively neutralized up front and rarely troubled Gianluigi Donnarumma. These underwhelming performances helped PSG secure a historic victory.

Compared to PSG’s trophy-laden campaign, Inter’s season ended with an empty cabinet. Yet, their effort cannot be denied, having played 59 matches across all competitions.

Captain Lautaro Martinez sought to lift spirits after the final. He said: “we had an excellent season, even though we didn’t win any titles. There is bitterness and the desire to come back stronger. We gave everything and did everything. Today, we suffered a defeat that hurts, but I’m proud.”

Maintaining competitiveness across all fronts is never easy, and the congested schedule took its toll in the final months. Inter entered the final stretched thin and physically worn down.

Still, the season featured numerous highlights, both individual and collective. The striking partnership of Lautaro and Marcus Thuram developed into one of Europe’s most dangerous duos. Wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco delivered their most impressive seasons since arriving, while Nicola Zalewski made a seamless transition after joining during the January transfer window.

Despite the squad’s relatively advanced age, Inter showed the tenacity to stand toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite – most notably in the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona, widely praised as one of the tournament’s most thrilling ties. Inter, the underdog, stunned the Catalan giants, with veteran Francesco Acerbi scoring a late equalizer to force extra time, where Davide Frattesi netted the dramatic winner.

However, the campaign may have pushed the team to its physical and tactical limits. To maintain momentum, Inter is expected to lower the average age of its squad. President Giuseppe Marotta appears to be moving in that direction, with a deal for young Marseille talent Luis Henrique reportedly imminent.

The biggest question now surrounds the future of head coach Inzaghi. He has demonstrated his capabilities over four seasons, but reports indicate Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has offered him a record-breaking 30 million euros per year – a deal that would make him the highest-paid coach in the world.

Inzaghi has not confirmed his intentions, saying he will discuss his future with the club after the Champions League final. Should he accept the offer, a dramatic summer overhaul may await Inter. ■