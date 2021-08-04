Inspection of arcades in Kampala city underway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has started inspecting arcades in Kampala Capital City to ensure that they adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The inspection exercise is being conducted by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA in partnership with security personnel from the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Following the easing of the lockdown by the President on Friday, the arcades are required to have separate entrances and exits, CCTV cameras to monitor the arcades, washing facilities at all entrances, a committee to enforce hand washing and wearing masks and temperature guns. They are also required to have isolation rooms where COVID-19 suspects can be managed.

Vendors operating on the verandas, corridors and in makeshift structures around the arcades have been banned.

The Director of Public Health and Environment at KCCA, Dr Daniel Okello says that the arcades that shall meet the requirements will be issued with a compliance certificate and allowed to open.

On Tuesday, the team inspected Mukwano Arcade and found that the toilet facilities had no running water. There were also stalls outside shops and a container erected in the compound.

Dr Okello asked the arcade management to improve the toilet facilities and remove the temporary structures before they can be permitted to open.

Dr Okello says they shall continue monitoring compliance of the SOPs even after opening using the village health teams and their health inspectors.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of Kampala Central, Hawa Ndege says that security will work closely with KCCA to ensure that there is compliance to the set SOPs.

Hajj Hussein Kato, the Chairman of Kampala Arcades Advocacy Forum asked KCCA to expedite the inspection to enable traders to resume work. He says several traders have made losses due to the continued closure of their shops.

Salim Uhuru the Mayor Kampala Central Division asked KCCA to remove some requirements like having CCTV cameras and isolation centres.

He also warned traders and arcade owners against impersonators pretending to be KCCA officials who are asking them for money to issue them certificates of compliance.

The team will today inspect other arcades in different parts of the city.

