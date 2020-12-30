Inmate kills colleague at Masindi prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A female inmate has reportedly been killed by a fellow prisoner at Masindi government prison. The deceased identified as Betty Nyesigire was killed by Joan Bainomugisa, an inmate who is serving a 19-year jail sentence for murder. Nyesigire was also on remand for murder charges.

Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson told URN in a phone interview that Nyesigire had been taking care of Bainomugisa who was isolated from the other inmates after developing a mental problem.

But on Tuesday, she was hit with a blunt object when she entered Bainomugisa’s room and she died instantly. Baine added that as the prison authorities counted the number of the inmates on Tuesday evening, they realized that one was missing only to find her lying dead in a pool of blood in Bainomugisa’s room.

Baine added that Bainomugisa was sentenced to Masindi government prison in 2019 after killing her husband.

He added that Nyesigire’s body had been taken to Masindi main hospital for postmortem and thereafter be transferred to Hoima for burial. The Albertine Regional Police spokesperson Allan Hakiza confirmed the reports but said he did not have details about it.

URN