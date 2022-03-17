Influenza Type-A and B hits Wakiso schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the spike in cases of flu-like symptoms amongst learners in most schools is a result of an outbreak of the seasonal Influenza Type-A and Type-B, and not COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has recently tested one school in Wakiso that reported many COVID like symptoms of fever, cough, headache, flu and joint pain.

Of the 198 samples collected from 431 students end of last month, 58 samples tested positive for influenza A and 2 tested positive for influenza B. None was positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing in Kampala on Thursday, State Minister of Education and Sports Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu confirmed they are now promoting the same SOPs to control spread of Influenza Type-A and Type-B in schools just as for COVID-19.

“There will be no learning institution closure recommendation to prevent flu transmission. However, in extreme circumstances, this will be considered after consultations and approval of the Ministry of Health and that of Education,” she said.

Officials of both ministries appealed to school authorities to adhere to SOPs like use facemasks at all times, early reporting and follow up of cases and clusters by schools. They urged schools to avoid overcrowding and to better use sick bays, utilize double swift systems and keep children hydrated.