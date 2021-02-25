India’s motocorp surpasses the monumental million cumulative production milestone

Hero Motocorp has retained the coveted title world’s largest manufacturer of two wheelers.

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of premium motorcycles and scooters hit and surpassed the colossal 100,000,000 units in cumulative production milestone.

Being at the fore of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world, Hero Motocorp is committed to keeping up with operational success and sustainable practices towards evolving engineering.

“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to “Be the future of mobility”, we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions”, said Dr. Pawan Munjai, the chairman and CEO Motocorp.

The 100 millionth bike the Xtreme 160R was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar in the northern Indian hill state of special celebration edition models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugam located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Dehli.

Hero Motocorp forayed into Uganda in 2019 with Mantra Motorbike East Africa Limited as its exclusive distributor in the country. It also has a comprehensive product range in the country consisting of a wide portofolio from entry level to premium two wheelers comprising of Hero Dawn 100, Hero Hunter 125, Hero Hunter 150, Hero Xpulse 200 &an automatic scooter Hero Destini 125.

Hero Motocorp’s achievements of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years.

As part of the next five year plan, Hero Motocorp will introduce over 10 products including variants, refreshes and upgrades every year.

It will also continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel efficient products as well as continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

The company also has a fast growing network of over 185 touch points, including 23 dealerships, 60 service centres and more than 100 part outlets.

The 6 th celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) that will go on sale from February 2021.

Road to 100 million

 1994 – 1 million

 2001 – 5 million

 2004 -10 million

 2008 – 25 million

 2013 – 50 million

 2017 – 75 million

 2021 – 100 million