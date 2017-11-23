IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni and the army

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent
COVER STORY
Museveni and the army: Failing to learn from past mistakes?
THE LAST WORD
The tragedy of Robert Mugabe: How Western cunning exploited African gullibility to demonise the Zimbabwean president.
POLITICS
Muntu versus Amuriat: I bring to this race 25 solid years of political activism; I bring new energy that is currently lacking in the party. And I belong to the ideology of defiance.”
NEWS ANALYSIS
Bye-bye Mugabe: How Zimbabweans kicked out 93-year old veteran leader.
ZIMBABWE
Heat in Harare: How Zimbabwe military discovered it wouldn’t be so easy to remove Mugabe.
RWANDA
Rwanda honours its friends with Igihango medals.
AFRICA
Rwanda visa policy praised: The Rwanda government has received widespread praise for it new visa regime which comes in effect on January 01, 2018. Citizens of all countries now have an automatic 30 day visa on arrival. A few arrivals might be required to pay applicable fees.
POLITICS
Ugandans not committed to democracy – new survey: Retired Supreme Court Justice George William Kanyeihamba has a direct question for MPs seeking to amend the constitution so that President Yoweri Museveni can stay on.
BUSINESS
Why Uganda needs to attract new investors – Umeme MD.
INSURANCE
New acquisition boosts Sanlam’s market share: The company acquired LAC at US$ 6.5million
BUSINESS
Bid Network boosts SME’s.
SOCIETY
Healthy withdrawal: New research shows why creative people sometimes need to be alone.
HEALTH
Treat bruises at home: But some cases require a doctor.
SPORTS
Timothy Ayieko: Cranes midfield dynamo
ARTS
Sanaa and Sane: Showcasing beads and satire at AKAA Paris art fair
MOTORING
The Lamborghini built just for Pope Francis: What’s so special?
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Halima Namakula: singer, mother, humanitarian:Halima Namakula made her mark on Uganda’s music industry close to two decades ago by turning a nursery rhyme into a well composed and danceable tune.