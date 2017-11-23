IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni and the army

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent

COVER STORY

Museveni and the army: Failing to learn from past mistakes?

THE LAST WORD

The tragedy of Robert Mugabe: How Western cunning exploited African gullibility to demonise the Zimbabwean president.

POLITICS

Muntu versus Amuriat: I bring to this race 25 solid years of political activism; I bring new energy that is currently lacking in the party. And I belong to the ideology of defiance.”

NEWS ANALYSIS

Bye-bye Mugabe: How Zimbabweans kicked out 93-year old veteran leader.

ZIMBABWE

Heat in Harare: How Zimbabwe military discovered it wouldn’t be so easy to remove Mugabe.

RWANDA

Rwanda honours its friends with Igihango medals.

AFRICA

Rwanda visa policy praised: The Rwanda government has received widespread praise for it new visa regime which comes in effect on January 01, 2018. Citizens of all countries now have an automatic 30 day visa on arrival. A few arrivals might be required to pay applicable fees.

POLITICS

Ugandans not committed to democracy – new survey: Retired Supreme Court Justice George William Kanyeihamba has a direct question for MPs seeking to amend the constitution so that President Yoweri Museveni can stay on.

BUSINESS

Why Uganda needs to attract new investors – Umeme MD.

INSURANCE

New acquisition boosts Sanlam’s market share: The company acquired LAC at US$ 6.5million

BUSINESS

Bid Network boosts SME’s.

SOCIETY

Healthy withdrawal: New research shows why creative people sometimes need to be alone.

HEALTH

Treat bruises at home: But some cases require a doctor.

SPORTS

Timothy Ayieko: Cranes midfield dynamo

ARTS

Sanaa and Sane: Showcasing beads and satire at AKAA Paris art fair

MOTORING

The Lamborghini built just for Pope Francis: What’s so special?

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Halima Namakula: singer, mother, humanitarian:Halima Namakula made her mark on Uganda’s music industry close to two decades ago by turning a nursery rhyme into a well composed and danceable tune.