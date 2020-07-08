Inadequate local revenue collection, corruption in Nansana irks local gov’t minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local Government Minister, Raphael Magyezi has expressed dismay over the inadequate local revenue collection and rampant corruption in Nansana municipality in Wakiso district.

According to Magyezi, the Shillings 6.1 billion collected by Nansana municipality is very insufficient.

He argues that Nansana municipality has potential of increasing its local revenue collection to as much as Shillings 20 billion without revising the current tax rates.

Magyezi cites Jinja, Gulu and Kitgum where mayors sit on computers and assess local revenue collection at a particular point of their choice on a daily basis because of digitalization and mapping of revenue points.

He said this while addressing Nansana municipal councilors during the approval of their 2020/2021 financial year budget estimates on Tuesday.

Magyezi pointed out misappropriation of public funds in the municipality as one of the vices killing it and called for increased vigilance and supervision of technical staffs by councilors.

Earlier on, the Mayor Regina Bakitte had complained to the minister about several anomalies in the conduct of council business.

She cited the allocation of over Shillings 300M to purchase of a piece of land which is being investigated by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

******

URN