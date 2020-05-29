IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why COVID-19 is no joke

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
COVID is no joke: 2,500 Ugandans could die
THE LAST WORD
Free COVID face-masks? Give me a break: How democratic politics has placed Uganda on a perilous road of an irresponsible and lazy citizenry
BUSINESS
Stamps back on the table: Manufacturers want government to continue footing the bill for due to coronavirus pandemic
ANALYSIS
COVID-19 and Africa trade: How a post-pandemic revival could kick- start continental free trade area
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceX sends men into space: It took 3 failed launches to achieve success
COMMENT
20% NSSF payout benefits no one: While everyone understands the financial squeese workers are going through, let’s not court more disaster
SPORTS
Jimmy Kirunda, Ugandan football legend dies: He played on the national team for 14 yearse
HEALTH
How much sleep do you need?: It’s time to pick up your sleep calculator