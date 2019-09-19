Thursday , September 19 2019
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Who is next on US sanctions list?

The Independent September 19, 2019

The top story in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

The top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
America pins ex-IGP Kayihura on torture: Who is next on the sanctions list?

THE LAST WORD
America’s human rights imperialism: How US government sanctions against Kayihura are a toxic mixture of ignorance, prejudice and hypocrisy

RELIGION
Catholicism in Africa: Churches face competition and a troubled legacy as they grow

ANALYSIS
American interest in Uganda’s GMO law: How U.S. funding for science set up a clash between parliament and Museveni

ARTS & CULTURE
New art, new audiences: Overturning perception of art as elitist

BUSINESS
Reprieve to cane farmers as government allows export: The export is limited to the initial three months

COMMENT
Changing Uganda’s electoral system: Citizens want real reforms not the cosmetic changes the Attorney General tabled five Bills before parliament

HEALTH
Ending HIV stigma: Woman wrongly convicted of spreading HIV released

LIFESTYLE
Reversing biological aging: Could scientists have stumbled upon a way to do it?

