IN THE INDEPENDENT: Who is next on US sanctions list?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
America pins ex-IGP Kayihura on torture: Who is next on the sanctions list?
THE LAST WORD
America’s human rights imperialism: How US government sanctions against Kayihura are a toxic mixture of ignorance, prejudice and hypocrisy
RELIGION
Catholicism in Africa: Churches face competition and a troubled legacy as they grow
ANALYSIS
American interest in Uganda’s GMO law: How U.S. funding for science set up a clash between parliament and Museveni
ARTS & CULTURE
New art, new audiences: Overturning perception of art as elitist
BUSINESS
Reprieve to cane farmers as government allows export: The export is limited to the initial three months
COMMENT
Changing Uganda’s electoral system: Citizens want real reforms not the cosmetic changes the Attorney General tabled five Bills before parliament
HEALTH
Ending HIV stigma: Woman wrongly convicted of spreading HIV released
LIFESTYLE
Reversing biological aging: Could scientists have stumbled upon a way to do it?