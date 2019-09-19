IN THE INDEPENDENT: Who is next on US sanctions list?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

America pins ex-IGP Kayihura on torture: Who is next on the sanctions list?

THE LAST WORD

America’s human rights imperialism: How US government sanctions against Kayihura are a toxic mixture of ignorance, prejudice and hypocrisy

RELIGION

Catholicism in Africa: Churches face competition and a troubled legacy as they grow

ANALYSIS

American interest in Uganda’s GMO law: How U.S. funding for science set up a clash between parliament and Museveni

ARTS & CULTURE

New art, new audiences: Overturning perception of art as elitist

BUSINESS

Reprieve to cane farmers as government allows export: The export is limited to the initial three months

COMMENT

Changing Uganda’s electoral system: Citizens want real reforms not the cosmetic changes the Attorney General tabled five Bills before parliament

HEALTH

Ending HIV stigma: Woman wrongly convicted of spreading HIV released

LIFESTYLE

Reversing biological aging: Could scientists have stumbled upon a way to do it?