IN THE INDEPENDENT: When Lake Victoria floods

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Lake Victoria floods: What living in this historic moment means
THE LAST WORD
COVID’s nail in the EAC: How the East African Community may not survive the current pandemic and why this may be a good thing
ANALYSIS
Goodbye to the crowded office: How Coronavirus will change the way we work together
ANALYSIS
Burundi holds election amid virus: Many were surprised that Nkurunziza would step aside after a referendum in 2018 extended the presidential term to seven years
COMMENT
The fate of 2021 Elections: Electoral Commission should give guidance because any talk of extension of elections must consider what our laws says
BUSINESS
Rebooting Uganda’s economy post COVID-19: Private sector present various stimulus packages to government on how kick- start business activities back to normal growth curve
BUSINESS
COVID-19: Tanzania opens its air space to international flights
COMMENT
Lessons from national electricity blackouts: Government has the capacity to mobilise equipment and manpower and respond quickly to emergencies