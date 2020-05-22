IN THE INDEPENDENT: When Lake Victoria floods

COVER STORY

Lake Victoria floods: What living in this historic moment means

THE LAST WORD

COVID’s nail in the EAC: How the East African Community may not survive the current pandemic and why this may be a good thing

ANALYSIS

Goodbye to the crowded office: How Coronavirus will change the way we work together

ANALYSIS

Burundi holds election amid virus: Many were surprised that Nkurunziza would step aside after a referendum in 2018 extended the presidential term to seven years

COMMENT

The fate of 2021 Elections: Electoral Commission should give guidance because any talk of extension of elections must consider what our laws says

BUSINESS

Rebooting Uganda’s economy post COVID-19: Private sector present various stimulus packages to government on how kick- start business activities back to normal growth curve

BUSINESS

COVID-19: Tanzania opens its air space to international flights

COMMENT

Lessons from national electricity blackouts: Government has the capacity to mobilise equipment and manpower and respond quickly to emergencies

