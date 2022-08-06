THE INDEPENDENT: Ugandans’ fear over Kenya elections

COVER STORY

What Ugandans fear over Kenya elections: And why neighbours are watching every step

THE LAST WORD

Daily Monitor 30th birthday: The factors and combinations that make that newspaper survive, flourish and promote democratic freedom

COMMENT

Soaring commodity prices: Fastening your belt as a business or household ensures you lose less now and gain more when the economy recovers

BUSINESS

MTN Uganda H1 net profit up 48% to Shs193.6bn: Company CEO says it delivered a resilience half year amidst a difficult macroeconomic environment

ANALYSIS

Besigye, Bobi Wine unite after losing by-elections: What is different this time?

ANALYSIS

Rwanda’s genocide commemoration: How the annual events fan the flame of ethnicity

