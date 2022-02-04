Friday , February 4 2022
IN THE INDEPENDENT: The $10billion Uganda oil project

The Independent February 4, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
TotalEnergies, CNOOC sign off US$10bn Uganda oil project: First oil expected in 2025

THE LAST WORD
America’s reckless bullying: How Washington’s disregard of Russia’s security concerns risks war over a misguided obsession with liberal democracy

COMMENTS
The economic costs of closed minds: Countries that pull down their economies’ and societies’ shutters will be anything but great

BUSINESS
URA sees better revenue collections ahead: The taxman recorded Shs900bn short fall in the first six months of FY2021/22

ANALYSIS
Opposition MPs walk out parliaments: But do the goons torturing Ugandans and their NRM supporters care?

ANALYSIS
Refugees and environmental degradation: Eliminating misconceptions and offering solutions

