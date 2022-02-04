IN THE INDEPENDENT: The $10billion Uganda oil project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
TotalEnergies, CNOOC sign off US$10bn Uganda oil project: First oil expected in 2025
THE LAST WORD
America’s reckless bullying: How Washington’s disregard of Russia’s security concerns risks war over a misguided obsession with liberal democracy
COMMENTS
The economic costs of closed minds: Countries that pull down their economies’ and societies’ shutters will be anything but great
BUSINESS
URA sees better revenue collections ahead: The taxman recorded Shs900bn short fall in the first six months of FY2021/22
ANALYSIS
Opposition MPs walk out parliaments: But do the goons torturing Ugandans and their NRM supporters care?
ANALYSIS
Refugees and environmental degradation: Eliminating misconceptions and offering solutions
