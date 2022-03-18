IN THE INDEPENDENT: Moratorium on land evictions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Museveni’s moratorium on land evictions: Will President’s directive work this time?
THE LAST WORD
Behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why the U.S should beware of the law of unintended consequences
COMMENT
Greening African cooking: The kerosene and charcoal used for cooking in much of Sub-Saharan Africa limits the continent’s ability to meet its climate goals and damages the health of millions of women and children
BUSINESS
Bolloré exit and pandemic impact shake up Africa’s transport and logistics: The French giant’s decision to leave the continent and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 are prompting upheaval in Africa’s goods transportation industry
ANALYSIS
Women Council polls: EC moves to verify 70,000 administrative villages: The electoral body wants to clear disputes over names and boundaries
ANALYSIS
India to repair Uganda’s Sukhoi jets: The Asian nation’s move is seen as pushing Russia’s influence in Africa
HEALTH
Teenagers: Early pregnancy risks young women’s mental health