IN THE INDEPENDENT: Moratorium on land evictions

The Independent March 18, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

COVER STORY
Museveni’s moratorium on land evictions: Will President’s directive work this time?

THE LAST WORD
Behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why the U.S should beware of the law of unintended consequences

COMMENT
Greening African cooking: The kerosene and charcoal used for cooking in much of Sub-Saharan Africa limits the continent’s ability to meet its climate goals and damages the health of millions of women and children

BUSINESS
Bolloré exit and pandemic impact shake up Africa’s transport and logistics: The French giant’s decision to leave the continent and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 are prompting upheaval in Africa’s goods transportation industry

ANALYSIS
Women Council polls: EC moves to verify 70,000 administrative villages: The electoral body wants to clear disputes over names and boundaries

ANALYSIS
India to repair Uganda’s Sukhoi jets: The Asian nation’s move is seen as pushing Russia’s influence in Africa

HEALTH
Teenagers: Early pregnancy risks young women’s mental health

