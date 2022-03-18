IN THE INDEPENDENT: Moratorium on land evictions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Museveni’s moratorium on land evictions: Will President’s directive work this time?

THE LAST WORD

Behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why the U.S should beware of the law of unintended consequences

COMMENT

Greening African cooking: The kerosene and charcoal used for cooking in much of Sub-Saharan Africa limits the continent’s ability to meet its climate goals and damages the health of millions of women and children

BUSINESS

Bolloré exit and pandemic impact shake up Africa’s transport and logistics: The French giant’s decision to leave the continent and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 are prompting upheaval in Africa’s goods transportation industry

ANALYSIS

Women Council polls: EC moves to verify 70,000 administrative villages: The electoral body wants to clear disputes over names and boundaries

ANALYSIS

India to repair Uganda’s Sukhoi jets: The Asian nation’s move is seen as pushing Russia’s influence in Africa

HEALTH

Teenagers: Early pregnancy risks young women’s mental health

