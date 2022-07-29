IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s electric buses and cars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Museveni’s electric buses and cars: The dreams versus reality
THE LAST WORD
In admiration of Nobert Mao: Why the cooperation agreement between NRM and DP should form the example in the evolution of our democracy
COMMENT
America’s dangerous descent into violence: Pervasive violence demonstrates there no longer is sovereign monopoly on legitimate use of force
BUSINESS
Wim Vanhelleputte bows out after a six-year stint at MTN Uganda
ANALYSIS
Inside Russian Foreign Minister’s visit: Museveni shrugs off US- Russia enmity
ANALYSIS
A potential cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV with a single injection
*****
