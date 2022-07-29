Saturday , July 30 2022
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s electric buses and cars

The Independent July 29, 2022

These are the top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Museveni’s electric buses and cars: The dreams versus reality

THE LAST WORD
In admiration of Nobert Mao: Why the cooperation agreement between NRM and DP should form the example in the evolution of our democracy

COMMENT
America’s dangerous descent into violence: Pervasive violence demonstrates there no longer is sovereign monopoly on legitimate use of force

BUSINESS
Wim Vanhelleputte bows out after a six-year stint at MTN Uganda

ANALYSIS
Inside Russian Foreign Minister’s visit: Museveni shrugs off US- Russia enmity

ANALYSIS
A potential cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV with a single injection

One comment

  1. Muonge
    July 30, 2022 at 4:45 am

    Longlive H.E.YKMUSEVENI

    Reply

