IN THE INDEPENDENT: MP Zaake versus Deputy Speaker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
MP Zaake versus Deputy Speaker: How the disciplinary probe threatens
to derail parliament’s agenda

THE LAST WORD
The Ukraine tragedy: How America is dragging the world to the brink of nuclear annihilation in a matter of no strategic interest to it

COMMENT
Preparing for climate change: Practical measures to strengthen land tenure security in support of food security are required urgently

BUSINESS
East Africa running out of water: Experts look for solutions underground

ANALYSIS
Four ways the war in Ukraine might end: Anticipating the uncertainties that this war will bring is a critical step toward successfully navigating its possible consequences

BUSINESS
How EAC can maximise AfCFTA trade opportunities: Experts outline ways in which partner states can benefit from the bloc

