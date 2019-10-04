IN THE INDEPENDENT: Hoima and 2021 election battles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Hoima and 2021 election battles: Different ways opposition plans to force Museveni out of power

THE WEEK

Journalism excellence: Ugandan investigative journalist Solomon Serwanjja wins BBC Dumor Award

ANALYSIS

Torture chambers or safe houses?: ISO boss, Security minister face tough questions

NEW ANALYSIS

Decongesting Kampala-Entebbe road: Why the Expressway has not really eased the traffic

BUSINESS

Global brands scramble for African market: Growing middle class, economy attracts investments in the hotel industry

ARTS

Oil brushes that conserve birds: Artist turns childhood affection into a challenge for me and you

HEALTH

Drug resistant bacteria in DR Congo: It’s fueled by HIV prevalence and multidrug resistance (MDR)

COMMENTS

False climate solutions: How hyping misleading promises allows the rich to continue profiting from climate crisis they created

MOTORING

Volkswagen Rwanda starts ride-hailing service

HEALTH

Giving up alcohol: Stopping for just 1 month has lasting benefits

BUSINESS

Next big thing: Byarugaba pegs future performance on innovation, businesses

*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)