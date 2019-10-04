Friday , October 4 2019
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Hoima and 2021 election battles

COVER STORY
Hoima and 2021 election battles: Different ways opposition plans to force Museveni out of power

THE WEEK
Journalism excellence: Ugandan investigative journalist Solomon Serwanjja wins BBC Dumor Award

ANALYSIS
Torture chambers or safe houses?: ISO boss, Security minister face tough questions

NEW ANALYSIS
Decongesting Kampala-Entebbe road: Why the Expressway has not really eased the traffic

BUSINESS
Global brands scramble for African market: Growing middle class, economy attracts investments in the hotel industry

ARTS
Oil brushes that conserve birds: Artist turns childhood affection into a challenge for me and you

HEALTH
Drug resistant bacteria in DR Congo: It’s fueled by HIV prevalence and multidrug resistance (MDR)

COMMENTS
False climate solutions: How hyping misleading promises allows the rich to continue profiting from climate crisis they created

MOTORING
Volkswagen Rwanda starts ride-hailing service

HEALTH
Giving up alcohol: Stopping for just 1 month has lasting benefits

BUSINESS
Next big thing: Byarugaba pegs future performance on innovation, businesses

