Saturday , October 24 2020
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Touching the ‘untouchables’
Covid-19 Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Touching the ‘untouchables’

The Independent October 24, 2020 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Touching the untouchables: Can Lt. Col Nakalema do it?

THE LAST WORD
Lessons on poverty from COVID: Why measuring poverty using income is misleading and why we need to switch to using wealth

NEWS ANALYSIS
Museveni elections are donor ‘sanitizers’: That could change if opposition forces a re-run

COMMENTS
Stop rampant sale of Acholi land: Land is not for sale but for collective constructive intent and smart usage through either leasing or hiring

BUSINESS
Total now the biggest shareholder in Uganda’s oil Project: The French firm was given a green light to acquire Tullow’s assets, raising its stake to 66.66%

NEW ANALYSIS
It’s the world according to Trump: Could Biden turn back the clock?

NEWS ANALYSIS
Pope Francis and gays: What did he really say about civil unions? The Catholic News Agency (CAN) editor-in-chief, author, and canon lawyer JD Flynn explains.

BUSINESS
Post COVID-19 lockdown: Uganda records highest coffee exports, earnings

***

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved