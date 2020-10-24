IN THE INDEPENDENT: Touching the ‘untouchables’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Touching the untouchables: Can Lt. Col Nakalema do it?

THE LAST WORD

Lessons on poverty from COVID: Why measuring poverty using income is misleading and why we need to switch to using wealth

NEWS ANALYSIS

Museveni elections are donor ‘sanitizers’: That could change if opposition forces a re-run

COMMENTS

Stop rampant sale of Acholi land: Land is not for sale but for collective constructive intent and smart usage through either leasing or hiring

BUSINESS

Total now the biggest shareholder in Uganda’s oil Project: The French firm was given a green light to acquire Tullow’s assets, raising its stake to 66.66%

NEW ANALYSIS

It’s the world according to Trump: Could Biden turn back the clock?

NEWS ANALYSIS

Pope Francis and gays: What did he really say about civil unions? The Catholic News Agency (CAN) editor-in-chief, author, and canon lawyer JD Flynn explains.

BUSINESS

Post COVID-19 lockdown: Uganda records highest coffee exports, earnings

***

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)