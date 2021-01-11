Monday , January 11 2021
Lato Milk
Home / Business / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Can EC’s Byabakama follow the law?
Nrm Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Can EC’s Byabakama follow the law?

The Independent January 11, 2021 Business, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Can EC boss Byabakama follow the law? Why former EC boss Kiggundu warned him

WORLD NEWS
Regime change in America: America’s past tells us the farce in Pennsylvania on Jan.05 and the tragedy in the Capitol Jan.06 have something unsettling in common

THE LAST WORD
Bobi Wine’s dangerous duplicity: What the evacuation of his family from Uganda before elections reveals about Uganda’s musician turned politician

ANALYSIS
World economy in 2021: Here’s who will win and who will lose

ANALYSIS
China’s shaky dance with Uganda: Chinese foreign minister Wang’s visit to Africa is another missed opportunity to seal deals

BUSINESS
Uganda’s economy escapes worst effects of COVID-19: But World Bank warns of looming danger

COMMENT
Is Bobi Wine singing Museveni’s swansong?: Uganda’s president is growing desperate as a young singer jeopardises his long grip on power

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved