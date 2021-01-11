IN THE INDEPENDENT: Can EC’s Byabakama follow the law?

These are the top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Can EC boss Byabakama follow the law? Why former EC boss Kiggundu warned him

WORLD NEWS

Regime change in America: America’s past tells us the farce in Pennsylvania on Jan.05 and the tragedy in the Capitol Jan.06 have something unsettling in common

THE LAST WORD

Bobi Wine’s dangerous duplicity: What the evacuation of his family from Uganda before elections reveals about Uganda’s musician turned politician

ANALYSIS

World economy in 2021: Here’s who will win and who will lose

ANALYSIS

China’s shaky dance with Uganda: Chinese foreign minister Wang’s visit to Africa is another missed opportunity to seal deals

BUSINESS

Uganda’s economy escapes worst effects of COVID-19: But World Bank warns of looming danger

COMMENT

Is Bobi Wine singing Museveni’s swansong?: Uganda’s president is growing desperate as a young singer jeopardises his long grip on power

