IN THE INDEPENDENT: Byabakama’s scientific election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Byabakama’s scientific election: Why it is wrong to use public health emergencies for political gain

THE LAST WORD

Bobi wine arrest: Why and how the opposition is playing right into Museveni’s hands

COMMENT

Have classified budgets become a mainstream mode of corruption?: The classified budget requests in times of no active war have gradually increased in amounts and frequency

BUSINESS

Collective Investment Scheme assets double to Shs388.5bn: Investors likely to preserve savings and capital with CIS and fixed income instruments due to the current coronavirus pandemic

ANALYSIS

Uganda’s $50million ballot paper deal settled: Electoral Commission ignores local firms, awards ballot printing to foreign firms

ANALYSIS

Growing turbulence in DRC’s ruling coalition points to an early divorce: Following endless, futile negotiations with the Kabila camp, President Tshisekedi appears to have finally recognised the limits of the coalition government

COMMENT

Expedite the National Health Insurance Scheme: Pandemic should awaken discourse on how health systems should build the required resilience

INTERVIEW

Twinamasiko: Housing Finance Bank to focus on digital banking

***

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)