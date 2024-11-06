In Luwero, CAO orders interdicted town clerk back to work

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer Innocent Asaba Birekayaho has lifted the interdiction of the Luwero town clerk Lydia Nabaasa.

In April this year, the Inspector General of Government-IGG Beti Kamya ordered the interdiction of Luwero town clerk after receiving complaints against her for allegedly engaging in Irregular disposal of land belonging to the Town Council to private developer Ronald Luyinda and the construction of an illegal structure on the said land.

Nabaasa was also accused of failing to execute council projects, bribery and extortion.

“The Town Clerk was informed of this illegal construction but did not adequately intervene and the building was built to completion. In addition, the illegal developer was fraudulently assessed for property tax by the Town Council. He went ahead and paid property tax for the said property belonging to Luwero Town Council under the watch of the Town Clerk.” Kamya said while ordering the interdiction of Nabaasa.

On Monday, Luyinda admitted before Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Muhairwe that he developed on said land without a building plan and thereafter rented it without an occupational permit. Luyinda told IGG that he paid a bribe of 15 million shillings to councillors and technical staff to secure the permits in vain.

Before IGG releases a full report on investigations into the issues, she has ordered Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer to lift the interdiction of Nabaasa.

Luwero District CAO Innocent Asaba Birekayaho has written to Nabaasa lifting the interdiction and ordering her to resume work with immediate effect.

In the letter dated Tuesday 5th November 2024, Asaba quotes the directive from the IGG dated November 4th,2024.

” By copy of this letter, the Acting Town Clerk Bilhah Namugenyi Kayizzi is directed to hand over the office back to you as soon as possible. The Secretary of the District Service Commission is also requested to take note of the lifting of interdiction accordingly” Asaba said in the letter.

According to the letter dated 4th November by IGG Kamya, the investigations into the allegations levelled against Nabaasa have been completed and findings, as well as decisions, will be communicated in due course.

“In the meantime since Ms Nabaasa has served the six months on interdiction, you are hereby directed to lift her interdiction with effect immediately,” Kamya wrote.

The lifting of interdiction before IGG releases the report on findings has left residents and local leaders guessing on the decisions that will be made if the town clerk is back in office and councillors cited in a bribery scandal in the illegal sale of public land that also remains at large.

On Monday during a meeting between the town council and district officials, Deputy IGG Anne Muhairwe said that a meeting would be called at the IG’s office where findings of investigations and decisions will be shared.

IGG Muhairwe also ordered that the commercial building be closed immediately and an audit be made on its integrity as part of the investigations into the matter.

She also ordered the Police to expedite investigations into three councillors accused of pocketing 15 million shillings to influence the approval of a building plan on the public land acquired illegally by a private developer.

URN