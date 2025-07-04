Illegal Entry: 110 Eritreans arrested in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces have arrested 110 Eritrean immigrants for illegally entering Uganda through Kenya. The immigrants are believed to have come from Eritrea through Kenya to Moroto, from where they planned to travel to Kampala.

The first group of 74 were intercepted on Wednesday night at Nadunget security checkpoint while heading to Moroto town. Forty-five were transferred to the immigration centre in Kampala, while 28 were detained at Moroto central police station.

On Thursday, the joint security forces stormed a home in Singila village, Katikekile Sub County, where they rounded up another group of 36 Eritreans, of whom 13 are female.

Moses Loduk, the LCI Chairperson of Singila village, said that on Tuesday, a bus with a Kenyan number plate was seen heading to the home where the victims were found hiding. Loduk said that he got concerned and was told that they wanted to establish a business in Moroto town.

Justine Sam Tuko, the Moroto Deputy Resident Commissioner, said that the operations started on Wednesday after they were tipped off about a group of migrants who were entering Uganda illegally through Moroto.

Tuko said that in their operation, they intercepted a Kenyan bus from Nadunget checkpoint carrying 74 Eritrean nationals headed to Moroto town.

Tuko revealed that they have also arrested one of the prominent businessmen in the region, only identified as Obama, to provide leads into the investigations of how the Eritreans found their way to Moroto.

He noted that Obama had direct contact with the team leader who brought the Eritreans, and is also the caretaker of the home they were found in.

***

URN