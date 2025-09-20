iKON Fellowship Programme inspires young filmmakers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | iKON Awards has held a reunion for iKON fellowship program 2025 at Reach a Hand offices, Lungujja.

The gathering brings together alumni, mentors, filmmakers, and partners of the iKON Young Filmmakers Fellowship Programme for a day of connection, reflection, and storytelling.

The reunion is designed to celebrate milestones, share journeys, and highlight how the fellowship has contributed to the professional and personal growth of young creatives across Uganda.

Filmmaker and Director of Operations of iKON Aspire Foundation, Usama Mukwaya emphasized the fellowship’s role in shaping new talent.

“The iKON Young Filmmakers Fellowship is a vital stepping stone for emerging creatives. However, true success depends on one’s commitment to hard work, the courage to unlearn old habits, and the openness to embrace new industry approaches. That combination is what will allow fellows to thrive in the long run,” said Usama Mukwaya.

Humphrey Nabimanya, founder of the iKON Awards, highlighted the bigger vision of the program.

“You are the filmmakers of tomorrow, and we are committed to empowering you to also be the best filmmakers of today. The industry’s future depends on your creativity, resilience, and drive. Through the fellowship, we will continue to provide opportunities—whether by adding your films to platforms like AfroMobile to amplify your reach and revenue or by ensuring you are prioritized for industry benefits. But as much as we open doors, you must also promote yourselves as producers, filmmakers, and actors. Together, we can build something greater. Our goal is to make the iKON Awards the African Oscars—bigger and better with every step we take.”

The event is a call to action for audiences, partners, and industry leaders to support Uganda’s rising filmmakers, amplify their voices, and experience their powerful short films currently streaming on Kwiso TV via the AfroMobile app.

Three cohorts

Since its inception, the programme has recruited three cohorts, mentoring 26 fellows and producing 21 short films, which are soon streaming exclusively on Kwiso TV via the AfroMobile app.

The first cohort, running from 2022 to 2023, produced eight fellows and seven short films. This was followed by the 2023 to 2024 cohort, which also included eight fellows and seven films.

The ongoing 2024 to 2025 cohort has 10 fellows and has already produced five films. Together, these works reflect diverse themes ranging from family and identity to mental health, resilience, and social justice.

Titles such as A Taste of Water, Ma’Rachi, Nourah, and My Blood from the 2023 fellowship; Deep Waters, Silent Tears, and Teen Me from the 2024 group; and Suubi, The Drought Girl, and Not Alone from the 2025 class demonstrate the creativity and passion of these emerging filmmakers.

The 2025 reunion served as an opportunity to raise awareness about the fellowship’s impact on empowering young storytellers, to showcase the achievements of fellows, mentors, and partners through films and testimonials, and to position the program as a leading platform for nurturing filmmakers who are driving social change both in Uganda and beyond.

Nankya Mariam Shamsa, an iKON Fellow (2024/2025) shared her reflections on the challenges faced after the fellowship. “Being part of the iKON Fellowship has been transformative, but it also comes with unique challenges. Sometimes, potential employers assume we are overqualified or ‘too big’ after the program. While this can be discouraging, it is also a reminder of the high standards the fellowship instills in us as young filmmakers.”