IGP probes police officers, civilians for leaking official documents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least seven people including police officers and civilians attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police –IGP Martin Okoth Ochola are being investigated for leaking documents URN has learnt.

A source at the Naguru police headquarters told URN that Ochola ordered the probe after documents meant for the top police leadership were found with junior officers.

“The IGP was very bitter after learning that even Constables were getting copies of information meant for Assistant Inspector Generals of Police and other officers at least in acting capacity as directors. In some cases, the information was being received by juniors before the recipients even receive it,” the source said.

According to sources, some of the people being probed were surprised when they were ordered to temporarily surrender their mobile phones while some were found with confidential information restricted to the IGP’s office.

“The IGP had been complaining about people leaking police information to officers not meant to receive it and some information finding its way to the media within minutes. He has now decided to act,” said the source.

The civilians according to sources were deployed at Naguru police headquarters through the Public Service Ministry. There are reports that the IGP intends to complain to the Public Ministry about civilians leaking information since it is responsible for their deployment.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said he wasn’t aware on the said probe. In April this year, Assistant Superintendent of Police- ASP, Ali Lwetunga was arrested on allegations of leaking a Whatsapp message from the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Moses Kafeero to commanders.

He was picked up after it emerged that he was responsible for leaking a message from Kafeero ordering commanders not to allow the movement of vehicles without stickers from the Works Ministry. The messages made rounds on social media.

At the time of his arrest, Lwetunga was the Officer in Charge –OC Wamala police post under Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district. Lwetunga’s arrest was confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

“Yes, there is a police officer who violated the oath of secrecy and leaked internal communication to the public. He has been arrested,” Onyango said in April after Lwetunga’s arrest. Kafeero’s orders came after President Yoweri Museveni banned the movement of both public and private vehicles as part of the novel coronavirus disease prevention measures.

******

URN